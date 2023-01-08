Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – NBA star, Tristan Thompson has lost his mother, Andrea.

Andrea reportedly suffered a heart attack in Toronto on Thursday, January 5. She was rushed to a local hospital where medical experts tried to resuscitate her, but she didn’t make it.

Sources told TMZ that Tristan left Los Angeles as soon as he could to be with his family in Toronto.