Friday, 20 January 2023 – After Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released 2022 KCSE results, Netizens were eager to know what popular teenage rapper Trio Mio scored.

Rumours started circulating online that he scored a D but her mother, who also happens to be his manager, has trashed the rumours.

Speaking in an interview, Trio’s mother asked the public not to put too much pressure on her son, adding he is content with his results and they will not change his career plan.

“I have seen people spreading rumours on social media and it is sad. Trio is happy with his results and they will not change the plans he had initially.

“Tulieni. The boy did his best and am very proud of him. And those speculating a D ….poleni!” she said.

Asked about the grade, she assured the public that Trio will make his results public in due course.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.