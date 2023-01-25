Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – A video of University of Legon students making out in a hidden spot, is trending online.

In the trending video, the students did not only kiss, cuddle, and smooch each other, but they were almost about to have sex when the transparent video gave them out.

The students got to know they are being watched after looking out and seeing their colleagues hail them.

Watch the video below