Monday, January 23, 2023 – Travis Barker has added a tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes to the others on his body.
The Blink-182 drummer debuted the massive tattoo over the weekend.
“Oh hey there,” Barker, 47, captioned a series of photos.
One of the selfies showed the shirtless musician lifting up his boxers to reveal the new ink.
He also posted a close-up shot of the tattoo, along with a pic taken by Kardashian, which showed him hiding behind her.
The Poosh founder, 43, wore a long-sleeved shirt dress, and appeared to giggle as her husband grabbed her thighs and crouched to the ground.
