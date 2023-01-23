Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Travis Barker has added a tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes to the others on his body.

The Blink-182 drummer debuted the massive tattoo over the weekend.

“Oh hey there,” Barker, 47, captioned a series of photos.

One of the selfies showed the shirtless musician lifting up his boxers to reveal the new ink.

He also posted a close-up shot of the tattoo, along with a pic taken by Kardashian, which showed him hiding behind her.

The Poosh founder, 43, wore a long-sleeved shirt dress, and appeared to giggle as her husband grabbed her thighs and crouched to the ground.