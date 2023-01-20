Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Violet Aseka has been exposed after stealing money from a welfare group where she was the treasurer.

According to the victims, who schooled together with Violet, they started contributing money at the beginning of last year and were planning to share it on Christmas.

They had contributed a total of Sh 168,000 to the welfare group that was formed by the former schoolmates.

Violet disappeared with the money, leaving the welfare members high and dry.

They have tried to get back their hard-earned money in vain.

She keeps lying to them that she will return the money.

Be careful when transacting business with Violet or else, you will lose your money.

