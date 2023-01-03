Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 02 January 2023 – A trans man has gone viral after documenting his pregnancy and childbirth.
The new parent was born female but began transitioning to a man 6 years ago and now calls himself Trans King.
However, he has not done surgeries to remove his female reproductive organs and this made it possible for him to carry a child to term.
He welcomed a son and has been able to nurse his son.
Watch him share his journey in the video below
