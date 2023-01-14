Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Brian Kamau, a 25-year-old bright man who scored A- in KCSE and got admitted at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT), is reportedly sleeping in the thickets.

According to popular Facebook blogger Derrick Mbugua, Brian dropped out of campus to try academic writing.

However, his plans backfired.

All he wants is to reunite with his family and go back to school.

A social media user who commented on Derrick’s post revealed that he had attempted suicide sometime back after falling into depression.

