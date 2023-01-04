Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Top Gear star and professional rally driver Ken Block has died aged 55 following a snowmobile accident.

His team Hoonigan Racing announced the sad news, saying: “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The accident occurred in Utah’s Wasatch County and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said that Block was riding on a steep slope around 2pm on Monday, Jan. 2, when the snowmobile he was riding overturned and landed on top of him.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” they said in a statement, adding that he was riding in a group but was alone when it occurred.

Block’s last post was on Monday morning, Jan. 2.

He shared pictures of the snow-covered landscape surrounding his ranch on Instagram early Monday morning.

His recent post shows several snowmobiles blanketed in snow with the caption: “This is how some mornings at my ranch in Utah look this time of year – freshly coated with snow!”

Having begun his rallying career in 2005, Block was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship.

He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games.

The American also co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses.

The series racked up millions of views on YouTube.