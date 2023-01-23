Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Actor Tim Allen has denied flashing his private part, unsolicited, at actress Pamela Anderson who made the claim in her upcoming memoir.

In her memoir “Love, Pamela,” according to Variety, Anderson discusses booking the role of Lisa the Tool Time Girl on the family sitcom “Home Improvement,” starring Tim Allen, Richard Karn and Patricia Richardson. Anderson appeared as Lisa for 23 episodes from 1991-1997.

While the role gave Anderson her first taste of major fame, the actress writes about an on-set interaction she had with Allen on the set of the ABC series.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” per an excerpt from the book published Sunday by Variety, ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

The disturbing incident took place in 1991 when she was 23 years old. Allen, who was 37 at the time of the reported incident, was presumably referring to Anderson’s modeling for Playboy, which helped turn the budding actress into an internationally known sex symbol.

The explosive claim is one of many in the book, which traces Anderson’s rise from small-town girl from Vancouver Island to one of the most recognizable women in the world.

However, in a statement released Allen’s representative Marleah Leslie, the actor denied Anderson’s allegation. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Allen said in the statement.