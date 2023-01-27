Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Friday, 27 January 2023 – A TikTok user has expressed shock after she found out her coursemate converted her hostel room to a grocery store.
The social media user who shared a video of her coursemate’s room stocked with groceries, attached the caption “I visited my coursemate today and what I saw shocked me”.
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>