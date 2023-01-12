Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Waffler69, a Tiktok star known for eating fast food has died at the age of 33.

The content creator, born Taylor Brice LeJeune, died on Wednesday, January 11, presumably from a heart attack, his brother Clayton revealed on his TikTok page.

Clayton said: “He passed away around 10pm on January 11, 2023, from a presumed heart attack.

“He was rushed to the hospital, and I wanna say an hour, an hour and a half later, he passed away,” the heartbroken brother revealed.

Clayton told TMZ that Taylor began to experience some discomfort on Wednesday and phoned his mother.

However, things got worse and he was rushed to the hospital via ambulance from his home in Louisiana.

Clayton told the outlet that Taylor’s dad and grandfather suffered from genetic heart problems.

Taylor boasted nearly two million followers on Tiktok and was known for consuming a ton of wild foods.

Some of his most viewed videos saw him eat expired foods, including cereal originally packaged in 1989 to promote Tim Burton’s Batman movie or canned foods from decades ago.

His last video, which was uploaded on Wednesday and has raked in nearly 800,000 views, featured him dipping a Big Fruit Loop in milk.

The video came after his followers questioned him for once eating the oversized cereal without milk.

“I would like to make a public apology for not putting the big fruit loop in some milk,” the beloved TikToker said.

Fans mourned Waffler’s death in the comment section of his last video, saying: “This hurts my friend! Today is a little more dark then [SIC] normal. I appreciate the smiles you provided for many of us. I’ll miss you buddy.”

Another follower wrote: “I’m so sad rn crying at work. RIP @wafffler69 your spirit and energy was unmatched and you will be severely missed. .”

A third follower thanks Taylor for spreading “happiness and laughter.”

“Wow this is unreal. Rest easy. I always loved watching you. You spread so much happiness and much laughter to all. Rest easy,” the fan shared.