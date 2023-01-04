Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – “Tiger King” star, Joe Exotic’s divorce from Dillion Passage has been finalized.

TMZ reported that the marriage dissolution was finalized on Tuesday, January 3, in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

Joe and Dillon have been separated for years now, but their divorce wasn’t filed until March 2021, and there were so many challenges along the way.

Joe has been on and off with at least a couple other guys while in prison and was even set to marry one of his fellow inmates before things fell apart.

Joe and Dillon had no children, and everything else was hashed out in an agreed-upon settlement.