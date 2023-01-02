Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43.

According to Fox 13, Boo, whose birth name was Lola Mitchell, was found dead around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Three 6 Mafia founding member DJ Paul shared a photo of Gangsta Boo with no caption following news of her death.

Gangsta Boo was featured on Three 6 Mafia’s debut album “Mystic Stylez” in 1993 and became the second female member to join the group following K-9. She would continue with the group with 1996’s “Chapter 1: The End” and 1997’s “Chapter 2: World Domination.”

In 1998, Gangsta Boo released her first solo album titled “Enquiring Minds.” Despite going solo, she continued to work with Three 6 Mafia through 2001 releasing 3 more albums with them. The same year she left, she released her second solo album titled “Both Worlds *69.” In 2003 she released her third album as a solo artist titled “Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera.”

Throughout her career, Gangsta Boo collaborated with other artists like OutKast, Foxy Brown, T.I., Gucci Mane, Eminem, Yelawolf, Drumma Boy.

Her latest collabs were in 2020 with Junglepussy on “Stamina” and with Run the Jewels with “Walking in the Snow.”

Born in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. on Aug. 7, 1979, Boo began rapping in her early teens. When Three 6 Mafia formed in 1991, they enlisted Boo early on, recording the group’s 1995 debut album, “Mystic Stylez,” with her as one of its featured rappers.

“Being in Three 6 Mafia did give me a lot of confidence,” Gangsta Boo told Vibe in 2016. “I started noticing that not only am I hot, but that I’m talented… But you’d be surprised at how many motherfuckers don’t know that I was in Three 6 Mafia.”