Sunday, 08 January 2023 – A Therapist has shared her opinion on people who are very quick to threaten to end their relationships, after a conflict.

In a tweet she shared on her Twitter handle, the Therapist said that threatening to leave your relationship every time conflict arises is because the person is used to being abandoned so they want to leave first.

Her tweet reads

”Threatening to leave your relationship every time conflict arises because you’re used to being abandoned so you want to leave first, can be a response to trauma — but it’s also emotional abuse and can alter your partners sense of safety & security within the relationship.”