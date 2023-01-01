Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Sunday, 01 January 2023 – A family did not usher in the New Year after they were involved in a fatal accident.
A mother, father, and their kids were traveling together when their vehicle crashed.
They all died on the spot.
See the emotional photos shared on social media.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>