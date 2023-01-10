Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – The family of slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba on Monday asked Kenyans to stop spreading false information about him on social media.

Speaking to the press, Chiloba’s cousin Gaudencia Tanui said he was a God-fearing man, contrary to the picture of an immoral person being painted about him.

She went ahead to claim that he was a pastor.

However, it seems Chiloba’s family was not following him on social media.

There were all indications that he was gay.

Watch this video he posted on Tiktok.

