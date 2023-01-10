Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Renowned lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has praised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for fighting for common mwananchi and always speaking the truth.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ahmednasir said Gachagua is the only senior official in President William Ruto’s government who is fighting for the common citizen.

“WHY does DP @rigathiconsistently speak my language? Why does Hon DP Gachagua consistently speak for Wanjiku?

“Why does Hon Gachagua refuse to forget the history that informs the present? Why is Hon Gachagua always insisting on accountability? Why is Hon Gachagua ALWAYS RIGHT?,” Ahmednasir stated.

Ahmednasir made the comments after Gachagua, in an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will repossess the illicit wealth of senior figures in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration who masterminded “’ state capture” to enrich themselves.

“They were very vocal in telling Kenyans not to vote for thieves yet they were the real thieves. They had started subdividing public land among themselves in Galana Kulalu [in Coast region] and in Kibiku in Ngong,” he said on Inooro TV, adding that the “thieves had even captured Kenya Airways, which charges the highest air travel rates in the world and whose airplanes operate on full capacity but would be said to be making losses”.

