Monday, 30 January 2023 – An advert placed by an auctioneer in one of the local dailies has gone viral and sparked reactions among Netizens.

Among the items being auctioned after being seized from a tenant who has defaulted rent includes 4 men’s underwear and 4 ladies’ underwear.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.