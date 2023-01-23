Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Prof Abdi Guliye, has revealed why he, Commissioner Boya Molu, and the commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Marjan Hussein, escaped to ‘Siberia’ immediately after declaring President William Ruto as the winner of the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Speaking before the tribunal probing IEBC commissioner Irene Masit on Monday, Guliye said that the commissioners went into hiding due to insecurity.

“There was a lot of insecurity at the tallying centre. A number of our staff were abducted and many were freighted. Our staff was scared, including ourselves who were hurt at the tallying centre,” Guliye said.

“After announcing the Presidential results, we went into hiding because we didn’t know what was going to happen to any of us,” Guliye added.

The commissioner said they had to send away their security, left Bomas, and rode in a Toyota Noah.

“We rode in a Noah, to an unknown location,” he said.

Guliye said the only contact the three had with Kenyans and the world was the television.

“We watched the television just to check if there were chaos or Kenyans were celebrating,” he said.

