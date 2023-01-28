Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 28, 2023 – President William Ruto, the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, has said he will deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Nairobi County.

Speaking on Friday while launching the Affordable Housing Plan in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, the Head of State said that he recently met with military officers and that the move will safeguard the Nairobi metropolitan.

However, Ruto did not reveal where the officers will be deployed.

“Because I am the Commander in Chief, KDF soldiers know they are Kenyans and the roles they play in Nairobi. They will improve and develop areas such as Kamukunji, Kiambiu, and Eastleigh,” he stated.

Ruto has previously expressed displeasure with the military controlling state operations in the country, particularly in Nairobi, which was under General Mohamed Badi’s Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in the previous regime.

Ruto and his close supporters argued that his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, militarized the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST