Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Coalition party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed the reason why he wants Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati charged at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Chebukati, who is set to retire mid this month, is the man who oversaw that August 9th Presidential election where William Ruto was declared the winner of the hotly contested duel.

Raila emerged second during the election but he accused Chebukati of rigging the election in favour of Ruto.

Speaking in Mombasa on Friday, Raila said he believes Chebukati should be charged with crimes against humanity at The Hague over the atrocities he committed during the August 9th Presidential election.

“Until Chebukati’s problem is fixed, holding elections is unnecessary. He needs to face justice for his crime against humanity. He should be tried in The Hague, “Raila said.

However, Chebukati in several interviews has dismissed Raila Odinga’s claims, saying the August 9th election was free, fair, and verifiable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.