Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Dr. Ekuru Auko has accused President William Ruto of bringing back the office of the Prime Minister, which was abolished after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Taking to his Twitter account yesterday, the former presidential candidate opined that Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is the new Prime Minister after Ruto assigned him more roles in an Executive order that was issued on Monday, January 9.

“The office of the Prime Minister is officially back! Recall the Coalition Government of Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga,” Aukot stated.

In a bid to reorganize his government, Ruto assigned Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi to assist him and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

The Head of State also gave the former ANC party leader the powers to take charge of the formulation and execution of government development programmes.

Mudavadi’s other roles in the Kenya Kwanza government include chairing the Principal Secretaries’ committees, coordinating and implementing policies with the Interior Ministry, and performing any other function that he will be assigned by the President.

