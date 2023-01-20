Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed what President William Ruto is preparing to do to criminals who tried to abduct, torture, and kill the outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

On Tuesday, Ruto who spoke to chairpersons of independent commissions stated that the deep state had a plan of killing Chebukati to compromise the results of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

“We know that there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralysed, or a compliant commissioner takes over and subvert the people’s sovereignty. It was a hard, cold and lonely time, the threats were dire, the promised rewards lavish and the pressure relentless,” Ruto disclosed.

In an interview with NTV on Thursday, Mudavadi said that Ruto was intentional in his claims, refuting allegations by the opposition, who argued that the murder plot was fabricated.

“The President never speaks in vain. We should appreciate that. All I can tell you is that time will tell. I cannot predict how long the process will take, but I can tell you that time will tell,” Mudavadi said.

“As a people, we must ask ourselves how this should never happen again. What happened in 2007 (Post Election Violence) was forgotten. We need soul-searching moments,” Mudavadi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST