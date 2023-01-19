Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has reacted to claims by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won last year’s election only to be rigged out by outgoing IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Kioni, who addressed a press conference in Nairobi, claimed Raila won the election with 8,170,355 votes and President William Ruto emerged second with 5,915,973 votes.

Reacting to Kioni’s remarks, Miguna said Kioni should have presented that evidence during the Supreme Court petition if his claims are true.

He also said Kioni and the former Prime Minister are agents of chaos and despondency.

“Jeremiah Kioni says he that conman @RailaOdinga“won” the 2022 presidential election by 8.1 million votes. But he didn’t present the “evidence” at the Supreme Court nor has he provided it to Kenyans to see. Kioni and @RailaOdingaare agents of CHAOS and DESPONDENCY!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

