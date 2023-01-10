Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua has urged Nairobi MCAs to oversight the executive properly, to avoid another Nairobi Metropolitan Service

Speaking on Tuesday when she paid Nairobi County Assembly a courtesy call, Karua said that by MCAs executing their oversight role diligently, functions will not be transferred to the national government.

“You (MCAs) need to diligently execute your oversight role to avoid a repeat of having county functions transferred to another entity like the NMS,” Karua said.

Karua also advised the MCAs to avoid infights and power battles that will distract them from service delivery.

“Fight with ideas and not fists, do not allow NMS season two. Sitting down and discussing is a solution to everything, there is no win in trying to prove a point,” she said.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9th, 2022 election also reminded the MCAs to give priority to their employer – Nairobi residents.

She urged them to bring bills, move motions and pass policies that are people-centered and not out to exploit them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST