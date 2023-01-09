Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has condemned the attack on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil.

On Sunday, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country’s congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court.

Reacting to the insurrection, Raila said that was an attack on democracy.

“The attack on democracy and peaceful transfer of power in Brazil is deeply troubling and saddens me, we must defend the values that underpin our societies,” Raila said.

The former premier said he supports Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and all who believe in the power of democracy.

“We support Lula da Silva and all who believe in the power of democracy and Brazil’s democratic institutions and its people. We must defend the values that underpin our societies,” he said.

President Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a closely fought election last year, announced a federal security intervention in Brasília lasting until 31 January after capital security forces were overwhelmed initially by the invaders.

