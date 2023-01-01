Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 January 2023 – A concerned Kenyan has shared a photo showing the sorry state of a referral hospital in Wote.

The beds in the wards are supported by stones, putting the lives of patients at risk.

Check out the photo.

