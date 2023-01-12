Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – A distressed lady is seeking justice after she was raped by two guys at gunpoint in Mwiki, Kasarani.

Narrating the horrifying ordeal on social media, the victim said she had just come from work last week on Friday around 1 AM and when she was waiting for the gate to be opened, she was accosted by two guys at gunpoint.

They took her to a secluded place near the railway line and reportedly raped her in turns before fleeing.

In the morning, she went to the hospital to get medication and recorded a statement at the Mwiki police station.

The two criminals are believed to be rapists on the prowl.

Below are photos of one of the suspects.

