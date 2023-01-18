Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A video of an African mum and her twin boys having a conversation after one of them did something wrong has left many social media users laughing.

The twins were being interrogated by their mum after one of them poured water on the floor.

The boys refused to own up when their mum asked who poured the water on the floor.

The later said that it was ”Taiye” that poured water on the floor. When asked to point to Taiye, both of them immediately pointed at each other. When their mum asked if they were intentionally trying to get her angry, the toddlers responded ”Yes”.

They also responded ”Yes” when their mum also asked them if they were ”sent” to her.

Watch the hilarious video below