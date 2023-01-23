Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – Several people lost their lives while others sustained serious injuries when multiple vehicles were involved in an accident along Kenol Marua Sagana road.

According to reports, the driver of the saloon car was trying to overtake when he collided with other vehicles.

The ill-fated saloon car was written off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.