Thursday, January 12, 2023 – The truth regarding the cold-blooded murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba finally came out after the autopsy that was conducted by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor.

It took one minute, thirty-one seconds press conference to unravel the truth about the death of an LBGTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

The autopsy has revealed inconsistencies with the earlier version of Chiloba’s death.

Earlier reports by Eldoret police officers had revealed that Chiloba had his eyes gouged out, with preliminary police reports indicating that he died from strangulation.

However, the autopsy conducted on Chiloba’s body indicates that the activist was suffocated to death by the stuffing of socks and jeans cloth into his mouth and that his eyes were intact.

“We did not find any injuries in his body and we are still investigating if he was given drugs so that he could not resist his abductors. “The eyes were still there but the body had begun decomposing,” Oduor added.

Another inconsistency was on Chiloba’s orientation. Whereas Chiloba was known to some people as a celebrated model and LGBTQ activist, Kenyans later learned that he was a committed Christian and a pastor who inspired many to love the Lord.

Besides, there has been a mismatch in statements regarding Chiloba’s death.

While asking Eldoret court to grant them more time to conclude investigations in the murder of the LGBTQ activist, detectives claimed that the five suspects who were arraigned were all linked to the murder and disposal of Chiloba’s body.

However, one of the prime suspects in the murder probe claimed that his arrest was a disguise by police officers to cover up the truth.

The suspect told Senior Resident Magistrate Richard Odenyo that the three main accused, Jackton Odhiambo, and two other suspects were unfamiliar to him.

“All these people being held with me as suspects are strangers that I have never met. Detaining me for three weeks will subject my young family to a lot of suffering and anguish,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.