Monday, January 30, 2023 – Reality TV star, Vee Iye, has advised people to hold on to their significant other as there is probably nothing better out there.

She shared this advice on her Twitter handle;

”Omo. Nothing dey streets mehn. When you find your person, hold on tight.” she wrote