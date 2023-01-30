Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has dismissed the alleged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dossier that claimed Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga won the last year’s presidential election with 8.1 million votes.

The IEBC dossier, which is currently a political hot potato in the country, claims that Raila won the election and Ruto emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

The dossier further claims that Raila beat Ruto in Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Commenting about the dossier on Sunday evening, Ruto dismissed the document, claiming that there is no way Raila beat him in his home county of Uasin Gishu and other Mt Kenya counties.

“Wajinga waliisha Kenya. There is simply no possibility that Raila beat Ruto in Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Meru. Yet that is what the so-called whistleblower claims,” Ruto claimed on his Twitter page.

