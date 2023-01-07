Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2022 – Shocking details have emerged as detectives continue to investigate the brutal murder of Eldoret-based model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

Chiloba’s gay partner Jackton Odhiambo, a freelance photographer, is the main suspect in the murder.

Detectives revealed that Jackton and Chiloba lived in the same house.

Neighbours reportedly got concerned after a foul smell emanated from their house.

When questioned, Jackton said the nasty smell that came from the house was of a dead rat.

Little did they know that it was Chiloba’s body that was smelling.

Jackton decided to dispose of the body with the help of an unidentified man after neighbours raised suspicion.

A neighbour identified as Steve said he saw Jackton with the box, but it did not immediately dawn on him that he was carrying the remains of Chiloba.

“I saw Chiloba’s friend coming down the stairs with a box. It seemed heavy as he carried it with another man who we had never seen,” the shocked neighbour said.

A caretaker of the house where Chiloba lived with Jackton confirmed that Jackton had been spotted with the box in which the model’s body was stuffed after the murder.

He went to record a statement at Langas police station.

“I met with his friends at the station. They said the box they saw in the house was the one that came down at night. They saw it clearly. The one who had carried was Jackton, according to what they shared with me,” the caretaker said.

According to the caretaker, Chiloba had been a tenant at the place for about three years.

His gay lover joined him about a year ago.

They frequently fought but would resolve their differences later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.