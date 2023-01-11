Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has clarified that there is no power tussle between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In the past few weeks, there has been a push and pull between Sakaja and Gachagua over some directives in running Nairobi County and especially the Central Business District.

Sakaja clarified that there was no bad blood between his senior because he respects him for his position in the party and as the second in command.

“Mimi sina vita na mheshimiwa naibu wa rais Rigathi Gachagua, mimi namheshimu, yeye ni mzee kwangu tena kisiasa.

“He is at a higher position in terms of party position,” Sakaja said

The super governor stated that there is a way county governments relate and work with the national governments and the relationship must be healthy for both to address the challenges the electorate face.

“Kuna vile serikali ya kitaifa inafanya kazi na ile ya county, na hivo ndio inafaa ikuwe. Siwezi ongea zaidi kuhusu mdosi wangu, labda kuna mahali hatukuskizana ama kuna mahali mambo haikuenda vizuri,” he said.

