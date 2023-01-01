Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 01 January 2023 – Aeedah Bambi, the wife of former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, took to social media to host a question and answer session on Instagram, where she intimated she had undergone a tragedy.

A fan asked her what the most memorable and worst moment for the year 2022 was and in response, she said, “Things to keep private: Everythiiiiiiiing. The best is obvious. The worst is something I’m yet to accept but God is never questioned. I don’t share my life in public but all I will say is don’t stop praying for me. The prayers keep me going. Maybe one day I will share.”

Aeedah Bambi’s response raised eyebrows since her marriage with the former Senator was said to be on the rocks.

At one time, Anwar was accused of beating Aeedah during Bahati’s album launch party in June 2021, where she was allegedly caught flirting with another man.

They also stopped sharing couple goals on social media, leading to speculations that their marriage was troubled.

Anwar is said to be a very violent man and a serial womanizer.

Aeedah was warned of his violent behaviours when she got married to him in 2021, months after he broke up with Sonko’s daughter Sandra Mbuvi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.