Kamene Goro and Boyfriend

Friday, 27 January 2023 – Renowned radio personality, Kamene Goro, is planning to settle down with her fiancé, Dj Bonnez – a Mombasa-based deejay.

Speaking in an interview after hosting her final show at Kiss FM, Kamene told her fans to expect a wedding soon.

However, she is not planning to get a kid anytime soon.

This is not the first time Kamene Goro is opening up about her plans of not getting kids.

Last year, the bubbly radio girl said she is not ready to keep up with the sacrifices attached to child-bearing.

“Kids are not in my plan. It is a bit tedious and they are a lot of sacrifices and it is one I probably don’t want to make.

“Plus they are expensive, think of school fees, health care and more,” she said in an interview.

Further, she stated that the pregnancy journey is limiting and a lot more time-consuming for her liking.

“This whole nine months thing looks like a lot of time, what I have heard about pregnancies is very scary. There’s giving birth, it’s not an easy thing. I want to have full liberty over my life. I want to wake up and say, I want to go to Zanzibar,” she said.

