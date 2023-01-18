Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Singer 9ice turns a year older today, January 17.

His wife of three years, Olasunkanmi, took to her IG page to celebrate him as well as profess her love for him.

Posting a photo of him on her page, the mum of two wrote

”Happy Birthday to the love of my life May the Lord Almighty continue to bless and keep you for us”