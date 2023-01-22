Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – CCTV footage has emerged showing what led to the death of Kilifi-based disc jockey Salim Moriasi alias DJ Goodie, who was killed on December 25th last year during an altercation in a club.

In the footage, the DJ seems to be arguing with a man dressed in an Arsenal jersey.

He forcibly pushes the DJ down the stairs, leading to his death.

It is believed that the man who pushed the DJ down the stairs is the main suspect in the murder.

He is believed to be a KDF soldier.

He reportedly got angry after DJ Goodie refused to play his song.

A postmortem done at the Coast General Hospital mortuary revealed that the deejay succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest and severe head injury.

A report from the hospital stated that those who took him to the hospital reported that he fell a flight of stairs, where he sustained injuries and was rushed to Mariakani Sub-county hospital.

He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.