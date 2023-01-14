Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 January 2023 – There was panic among passengers who were flying to Mombasa from Nairobi aboard a Kenya Airways plane after they were informed by the crew that it had developed a mechanical problem.

A passenger recorded the frightening moment and shared the video on social media.

In the video, a crew member, who appears disturbed, is seen instructing the passengers to put on their oxygen masks.

The passengers quickly do as ordered.

Luckily, the plane landed safely.

This comes days after Kenya Airways Managing Director Allan Kilavuka said some of its planes were grounded due to delays in scheduled maintenance, thus disrupting flights.

He said the airline might be forced to review frequencies on some routes if the challenges in securing the parts persist.

