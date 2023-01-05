Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is no longer a fool after he supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential quest for the third time in 2022.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kalonzo said that it took a lot of painful soul-searching for him to back Raila Odinga for the presidency for a third time.

“The fool in me ended up supporting Raila for the third time but that fool is wiser now than he was then. I am no fool. It took some painful introspection and I brought it out of the chest.

“I had to sit with my brother Raila, I showed him in black and white what we agreed in writing and from that time I said I’m ready to support my brother Raila,”

Kalonzo, however, insisted that supporting Raila was the best thing for him to do at the time. “Therefore, I’m no fool. I’ll never be.”

The former vice president noted that a lot has been said about him, including being given bad names but he still loves the country.

He further said that his only wish for Kenyans is that they find peace and justice, adding that he is now a new man, and he will be more that the Buffalo soldier he was in the 2022 General elections.

“Please Kenyans pray for me so that I’ll not be accused forever of things I’ve never done and now the chickens have come home to roost.”

“All those nay Sayers, indecisive, cannot do anything, watermelon, all those are behind us, gone with 2022. You are looking at a new Kalonzo Musyoka,” Kalonzo said.

