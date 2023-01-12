Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Catherine Kasavuli’s son, Martin, has been thrust into the limelight following her mother’s death.

The 42-year-old has been the go-to person regarding her mother’s burial and even offsetting the hospital bill.

Martin, an advertising professional, has had a decorated career working on projects in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, Malawi, Sierra Leone, and the United Kingdom.

He graduated from Keele University in England between 2002 and 2005.

While a student in the UK, he got a job with Vodafone in 2004 where he worked part-time as a retention specialist based in Stoke-on-Trent in UK.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked with Vodafone until 2006 after which he came back to Kenya to work with The Star Publication as an Agency Sales up until 2008.

Martin had a one-year stint in Rwanda with Creative Communications, where he was the head of the Agency before coming back to work with Radio Africa Group in Kenya as the head of Agency Sales.

Kasavuli’s son has also worked with Nation Media Group as its business development manager and with Oglivy and Mather as the company’s managing director in Tanzania before being transferred to Kenya as Oglivy’s communications and new business director.

In 2012, he partnered with his mother to co-found Kasavuli Media Group.

He is also the co-founder and managing director of Spin Media Africa Limited

During Kasavuli’s requiem mass at Friends Church, Ngong’ Road on Thursday, January 12, Martin indicated that his mother wanted him to follow in her footsteps into the media industry.

“My job was always to be my mother’s bodyguard as I grew older and I knew that mommy is Catherine Kasavuli,” the Riara Primary school alumni indicated.

Martin also revealed that Kasavuli was a cheerful mother such that even when she was struggling to get him through school, they always shared light moments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.