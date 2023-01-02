Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 02 January 2023 – A well-endowed South African woman in her late forties has been flaunting her juicy curves on Instagram, where she boasts over 150,000 followers.

She posted photos parading her enviable hips in bikinis, and it is without a doubt that she is naturally well-endowed.

Whether in a bikini or clothes, her curves are just irresistible.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.