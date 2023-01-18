Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Kisumu dancing chief John Ogilo Migun is once again the talk of social media after he was pictured at Alleyways Beer Garden Club in Kisumu goofing around with a slay queen.

He is a regular reveler at the famous entertainment joint popular with youthful revelers.

He was all smiles as he posed for a photo with the young lady.

Christened the ‘Miondoko Chief’, chief Migun has turned into an overnight celebrity owing to his cheerful dancing style.

The administrator said in an interview that his life changed after his dancing moves went viral.

Asked about where he learnt how to dance, Migun said he has been learning from social media.

“I usually watch music shows on television and some challenges on TikTok but decided to do it my own way and have moves that my weight could carry,” he said.

See a photo of him that is trending.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.