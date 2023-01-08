Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Earl Boen, best known for his reoccurring role in the ‘Terminator’ franchise, has died aged 81.

A family member tells TMZ the veteran actor passed away Thursday, Jan. 5 in Hawaii.

Earl is best remembered for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman the ‘Terminator’ series.

He also starred in other films in the ’80s such as “Battle Beyond the Stars,” “The Man with Two Brains” and “Alien Nation.”

He also appeared in “Naked Gun 33?: The Final Insult” in 1994, and “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps” in 2000.

Earl is survived by his wife, Cathy. His first wife, Carole, passed away in 2001. He was 81.