Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Mt Kenya battalion have opposed the appointment of Joe Karago to the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Mudavadi, who is the Prime CS, appointed Karago as a consultant in his office.

While protesting the appointment, Gachagua and businessman Humprey Kariuki and businesswoman Mary Wambui said Karago was among Jubilee Party operatives who frustrated them before the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

“These people threw all of us out of business and unleashed state agents on us to visit terror and mayhem on innocent people in the name of measuring loyalty to Uhuru.

“We can’t accept them in our government,” Gachagua stated.

It is believed that Karago, a close ally and agent of Muhoho Kenyatta, is strategically positioning himself to help monitor ongoing projects initiated by his bosses.

Karago was also appointed part of the transactional advisory team of the mega Railway City project. The lead consultant is the British audit firm KPMG.

There are also claims that Karago’s firm, on behalf of Muhoho, has been involved in huge projects in government agencies that include DOD, Kenya Railways, KPA, and KAA amongst others.

