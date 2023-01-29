Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Teni took to Instagram to show off her much slimmer physique.

The singer bared her midriff and thighs while rocking a two-piece swimwear.

“Free till infinity,” she captioned the photo.

This is the first time Teni will be pictured in revealing clothes after losing some weight.