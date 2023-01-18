Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





The Victim

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – A Tanzanian teenager has been remanded to Luzira Prison in Uganda for allegedly torturing her 15-year-old friend, Pretty Nicole, whom she accused of falling in love with her boyfriend, one Derrick Lwanga.

Queen Kaftah,18, and a group of other girls still at large, beat up the minor, slapping, kicking and dragging her on the floor in the house.

Kaftah was on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, arraigned before Kira magistrate’s Court in Kampala and charged with aggregated torture of her friend, Pretty Nicole, and inflicting grievous bodily harm contrary to section 2 (1) (b) and 5 (a) (h) (j) (k) of the Prevention of Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

She was arrested last week after a video recording, which showed them torturing the teenage girl, went viral on social media.

Prosecution states that Kaftah and others still at large on January 8, 2023 in Nsasa Kira Municipality in Wakiso District inflicted injuries on the juvenile, causing her grievous harm on accusations that she fell in love with her (Kaftah) boyfriend, Lwanga.

Kaftah was remanded to Luzira prison until January 31, 2023 when she’ll return to court for further mention of the case.