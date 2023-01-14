Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Flamboyant Tanzanian football official and businessman Haji Manara has reportedly broken up with his second wife.

According to Sports Journalist Jeff Kinyanjui, Manara split with his second wife after the hyped Dubai vacation trip where he was pictured with his two wives.

A misunderstanding between him and his second wife is said to be the main reason behind their split.

Manara is said to have blamed witchcraft for misleading him to marry a second wife.

He reportedly said that he adores his first wife Ruby and doesn’t want anything to do with his second wife.

Manara married a second wife last year in April.

He went ahead and bought a new car for his first wife to console her for adding another wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.