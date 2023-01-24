Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh to take charge of his family matters after his wife Edday and baby mama Karen Nyamu almost fought in a Dubai Club.

Gachagua said it was embarrassing for the trio to engage in an altercation, especially in a foreign country.

“Samidoh, you know how we love you and your songs. Don’t take your family affairs abroad.

“We don’t want foreigners to know so much about us,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua, who was speaking during the burial of Pauline Nyokabi, sister to Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, warned that Samidoh, who doubles as an administration police officer, would be punished if he did not put his house in order.

“Wewe Samidoh ni rafiki yangu, na unajua vile tunakupenda na nyimbo zako lakini kuna pahali unatuangusha kidogo. (Samidoh is a good friend of mine and we love his songs but he is causing us embarrassment.),”said the Deputy President.

“Samidoh needs to control his people because as the African proverb says ‘an elephant never tires carrying its tusks’. We will discipline you. We will not allow you to go overseas or we will limit you to going alone,” Gachagua added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.